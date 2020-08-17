Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in the final two seasons of "The Crown."

By royal decree, or at least Netflix’s, Elizabeth Debicki is your new Princess Diana.

The Australian actor, who’s perhaps best known for her role in 2018’s heist thriller ‘Widows,’ will star as the “people’s princess” in the final seasons of ‘The Crown,’ the streaming service announced on Sunday.

Debicki will take the reins from Emma Corrin, who is set to play a young Diana Spencer in the upcoming fourth season, which is rumoured to arrive sometime in the coming months.

“Princess Diana’s spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many,” Debicki said in a statement on Sunday. “It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one.”