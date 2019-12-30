Elizabeth Hurley and her lookalike son Damian are setting the internet ablaze once again.

The actress, 54, and her 17-year-old son posed for a photo together over Christmas, where the two actually look like twins.

Dressed in similar black beanies and warm coats, the pair’s piercing blue eyes, chestnut locks and perfect pouts are nearly identical (thanks, genetics!).

“Happy christmas!!” Damian captioned his Instagram photo, complete with heart and Christmas tree emojis.