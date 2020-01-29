Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Down In Tears As She Pays Emotional Tribute To Friend Kobe Bryant

Ellen DeGeneres has paid an emotional tribute to her friend Kobe Bryant on her American talk show.

Ellen broke down in tears as she remembered the basketball legend, who was killed along with his daughter Gianna and seven other passengers when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed on Sunday morning in Calabasas, California.

“Today is Monday, and yesterday was Sunday,” Ellen began. “It happened to be my birthday and the Grammy Awards. I was nominated, I didn’t win. Not the point.

“Yesterday was supposed to be a celebratory day, and then we got tragic news about Kobe Bryant, and everything changed in a second. And that’s what I want to talk about.”