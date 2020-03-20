Maintaining friendships in the time of a coronavirus pandemic is a novel thing. Ellen DeGeneres ― whose show suspended production until March 30 out of concerns surrounding the outbreak ― attempted to alleviate her boredom (and ours, too) by calling up some of her very famous friends and posting about it on Twitter. The 62-year-old started off the round of calls on Wednesday by ringing up Adam Levine to wish him a happy birthday. He filled her in on his birthday plans:

I called my friend @adamlevine for his birthday. pic.twitter.com/sIgEmAzBPy — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 18, 2020

With music blaring in the background and attired in a pair of trusty grey sweats, Ellen perched herself on her couch and then called Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel. The couple were dealing with some self-distancing themselves. And doing a whole lot of nothing:

The best part is the “call me in an hour.” If only we could, Justin. After the cat with Timberlake and Biel, the talk show host switched her seating position and phoned Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. The two have been keeping themselves verybusy during isolation, but didn’t sound like they were up to much at all on this call. The couple’s two kids made appearances on the phone, saying hi, which prompted Ellen to make a surprising admission.