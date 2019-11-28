Dakota Johnson And Ellen Take Awkward To New Heights In Cringeworthy Interview

Ellen DeGeneres We dare you to make it through the whole segment.

Dakota Johnson stopped by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” for an extra-awkward interview that’s almost too cringeworthy to watch.

To kick things off, DeGeneres grilled the “Fifty Shades of Grey” actor over why she wasn’t invited to Johnson’s celeb-studded 30th birthday party.

“Actually no. That’s not the truth, Ellen. You were invited,” the actor said, smiling, in a clip published on Tuesday. “Last time I was on the show last year, you gave me a bunch of shit about not inviting you, but I didn’t even know you wanted to be invited. I didn’t even know you liked me!”

Johnson laughed, while the audience gasped and DeGeneres looked just a tiny bit horrified.

“Of course I like you,” DeGeneres insisted. “You knew I liked you,” she added, as an awkward silence fell over the room.