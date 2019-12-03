This Plot Twist Just Made That Ellen Degeneres Dakota Johnson Interview Even More Awkward

If you were wondering why that interview between Dakota Johnson and Ellen DeGeneres was so painfully awkward, internet sleuths may have dug up your answer.

Last week, the Fifty Shades of Grey actor appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show for an interview, which later went viral for its major cringe factor.

To start off the segment, Ellen had jokingly grilled Dakota over why she wasn’t invited to her 30th birthday party.

“Actually no. That’s not the truth, Ellen. You were invited,” the actor said. “Last time I was on the show, last year, you gave me a bunch of shit about not inviting you, but I didn’t even know you wanted to be invited. I didn’t even know you liked me!”

“Of course I like you,” Ellen insisted. “You knew I liked you. You’ve been on the show many times,” DeGeneres replied, asking if Johnson was “sure” she’d invited her.

“Yeah... Ask everybody,” Dakota said. “Ask your producer,” she added with a smile. When Ellen asked her producer why she didn’t attend, a male voice in the room (ostensibly the producer) called out: “You were out of town.“