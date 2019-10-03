Ellen DeGeneres 'Proud' Of Meghan And Harry As She Leads Support For Legal Case

The royal couple were supported by the US chat show host on Twitter, after the Duke published a statement on their official website , following what they described as “relentless propaganda” about Meghan.

Ellen shared a link to the lengthy post with her 78 million followers, writing: “I’m proud to call Meghan and Harry friends, and I’m even more proud of them for finally saying enough is enough.”

The couple have alleged that the Mail On Sunday had unlawfully published one of the Duchess’ private letters, with Harry speaking of his sadness at seeing Meghan “falling victim to the same powerful forces” that befell his late mother Diana.

“Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences – a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son,” he wrote.

“There comes a point when the only thing to do is to stand up to this behaviour, because it destroys people and destroys lives. Put simply, it is bullying, which scares and silences people. We all know this isn’t acceptable, at any level.”