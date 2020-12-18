Ellen DeGeneres Reveals 'Excruciating' COVID-19 Symptom That Surprised Her

Ellen DeGeneres said Wednesday she’s “feeling 100%” as she recovers at home from COVID-19, but spoke of one agonising symptom that surprised her.
“One thing they don’t tell you is you get, somehow, excruciating back pain,” the talk show host said in video posted to Twitter. “Didn’t know that was a symptom, but I talked to some other people ― back pain.”
“Who knew? How come?” DeGeneres said. “Back pain. Bad.”
Appearing drawn with a slightly weakened voice, DeGeneres then did a comic bit in which she played Connect Four.
DeGeneres revealed a week ago that she had contracted the virus.
Her show has halted production until after the holidays.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists body aches in general as a COVID-19 symptom, and some doctors have noticed back pain in those who test positive.