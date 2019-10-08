Ellen DeGeneres Sits Next To George Bush At Cowboys Game. Fans React.

The Dallas Cowboys game Sunday featured a huh? moment that had nothing to do with the action on the field.

It was the sight of former President George W. Bush and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres sitting next to each other that caught the attention of people watching the game on TV.

The two, attending the game with their wives Laura Bush and Portia de Rossi, appeared convivial as they watched from Cowboy owner Jerry Jones’ suite. Bush “at one point after the national anthem got a big laugh from the comedian,” the Fort Worth Star-Telegram wrote.

Fans on Twitter were surprised, angry, amused or otherwise: