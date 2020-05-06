Elon Musk, Grimes' Baby Name Causes Twitter Jokes Galore

He’s no “COVID Bryant,” but Grimes and Elon Musk are welcoming a son with a potentially unusual name during pandemic times. Tesla CEO Musk revealed, in a series of Twitter replies to followers, that his girlfriend Claire Boucher, the Canadian musician also known as Grimes or c, gave birth to a baby boy on May 4. The world’s initial glimpse of the couple’s first child was a cheeky Instagram filtered photo, followed by a more wholesome image of Musk cradling his kid.

X Æ A-12 Musk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

As Grimes has yet to weigh in, it’s not yet known whether she and Musk are actually going to give their baby this idiosyncratic moniker. That didn’t stop Twitter from jumping on the opportunity to poke fun at the very on-brand name.

#howto pronounce the name of Elon Musk and Grimes' new baby: pic.twitter.com/nlUPWQB6Dv — Nora Panahi (@whokillednora) May 5, 2020

X Æ A-12

X E A-L2

Z E A-LA

A Z E A-LIA

AZEALIA https://t.co/NDjmoa8Xb4 — Alan (@alan_maguire) May 5, 2020

Others believe Æ was referenced in Grimes’ latest album, particularly one cyberpunk-infused, Bollywood-inspired track.

Theory: this is true and the baby will be called Ash (representing the world tree of Norse mythology perhaps?). The song 4ÆM on Grimes’ new album is a coded dedication to their son. 4ÆM = ‘For Ash Musk’ — Tanisha (@VivaTanisha) May 5, 2020

Taking all this into account, the name can technically be pronounced as “X Ah A-12,” or interpreted as “X Ash Archangel.” Maybe just “Ash Musk?” Who knows! If his name is indeed Ash, it would play into Grimes’ love for Pokémon; she’s shown love to the franchise in since-deleted Tumblr posts, referenced the show by its catch phrase in her 2015 album, and paid homage to the owl Pokémon Rowlet earlier this year.

CR FASHION BOOK JAPAN 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/QUAx5giJu9 — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) February 19, 2020

Going full rabbit hole here: Ash Ketchum is the protagonist’s name in English; in Japanese, his name is Satoshi, which could be a wink to Bitcoin’s mysterious founder, Satoshi Nakamoto. Musk has shared his appreciation for cryptocurrency in the past.

So the Pokémon boy’s name is Ash, nicknamed “Satoshi” pic.twitter.com/ZKO46o6gRS — K10✨©️ (@Kristennetten) May 5, 2020

What’s clear is that his family is very excited to meet him, including Canadian-South African model and Musk’s mom, Maye Musk. The proud grandma doesn’t refer to her grandson by name in a recent tweet congratulating the couple.

⁦@elonmusk⁩ and ⁦@Grimezsz⁩ at the #MetGala2019 One year later, an adorable little boy. Grandma is ecstatic 👵🥳 Can’t wait to meet him🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/nBz756cfJN — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) May 5, 2020