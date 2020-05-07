Elon Musk Corrects Grimes' Explanation Of Son's Name And Grimes Fires Back

Elon Musk chose the wrong time to correct Grimes’ explanation of their newborn’s name. The couple, who announced the birth of their baby boy on Tuesday, chose an unusual moniker for their son: X Æ A-12 Musk. Grimes explained the name in a tweet, saying that the X stood for “the unknown variable,” and that Æ was a reference to both love and artificial intelligence.

The singer also shared that the A-12 is a “precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent.” Unfortunately, she made a slight error in her tweet, which the SpaceX CEO was all too quick to point out.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

“SR-71, but yes,” Musk said in a reply to his girlfriend’s tweet, correcting where she’d referred to their favorite reconnaissance aircraft as the SR-17. Grimes had a quick comeback that put Musk in his place. “I am recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos b forgiven but, damnit,” she said. “That was meant to be profound.”

I am recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos b forgiven but, damnit. That was meant to be profound 🦔 — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

Musk quickly tried to correct himself with an emoji-laden compliment.

U r a powerful 🧚‍♀️👸 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2020

If only the two would tweet out a video on how to pronounce their son’s name. Grimes did give it a little more context, saying that she thinks the name “sounds like the name of the main character in the story” and that “he vibes with that.” At the very least, it sounds like something that would trend on Twitter. But, of course, the most important thing is that mom, dad and little X Æ A-12 are happy and healthy.