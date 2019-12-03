Elton John Labels Security ‘C***s’ For Trying To Eject Female Fan From Perth Gig

Sir Elton John made his feelings very clear when security reportedly manhandled one of his fans during a gig in Perth at the weekend.
The singer, who is on the Aussie leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, did not hold back when he spotted a fan being escorted out of his gig at HBF Park.
The 72-year-old interrupted his set to demand the fan was returned to her seat “immediately”, labelling the security guards “c***s” in the process.
“Hey, you two security guards with the girl, fuck off,’ Elton can be heard saying in a video that’s been shared by fans at the gig.
“Let her up here immediately … come on, you c***s. Morons, both of you, morons.
“You don’t treat girls like that. Leave her alone you turds.”
The band had stopped playing by this stage, with the HBF Park Stadium audience applauding Elton for stepping in.
The Rocketman singer later apologised for his behaviour according to a journalist who was at the gig.
Sydney Morning Herald reporter and Channel 9 presenter Louise Momber said: “He was so angry. He said he can’t stand violence against women and had to say something.
“He sang the next song and then immediately apologised for his rant — but said it’s something he’s really passionate about.”
It’s not the first time Elton has stopped a gig to have a go at someone.
Last year, he ended up telling a fan to ‘fuck off’ before storming off stage during a show in Las Vegas.
As part of the performance for his classic hit ‘Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)’, a series of fans were given the once in a lifetime opportunity to join the star on stage.
However, one excitable fan couldn’t resist trying to touch the star, and despite Elton telling him to stop, he continued.
Eventually, the singer had enough and walked off stage at The Colosseum as the stunned audience looked on.
The crowd that had been invited on stage returned to their seats, but the fan in question wasn’t so lucky and was escorted from the venue following the incident.
Elton eventually returned once the crowd had cleared but he announced that he would no longer be inviting fans on stage, telling the audience: “You fucked it up.”