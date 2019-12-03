Elton John Labels Security ‘C***s’ For Trying To Eject Female Fan From Perth Gig

Faith Moran via Getty Images PERTH, AUSTRALIA - November 30 : Elton John performs at HBF Park on November 30, 2019 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Faith Moran/Wireimage)

Sir Elton John made his feelings very clear when security reportedly manhandled one of his fans during a gig in Perth at the weekend.

The singer, who is on the Aussie leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, did not hold back when he spotted a fan being escorted out of his gig at HBF Park.

The 72-year-old interrupted his set to demand the fan was returned to her seat “immediately”, labelling the security guards “c***s” in the process.

“Hey, you two security guards with the girl, fuck off,’ Elton can be heard saying in a video that’s been shared by fans at the gig.

“Let her up here immediately … come on, you c***s. Morons, both of you, morons.

“You don’t treat girls like that. Leave her alone you turds.”