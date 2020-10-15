Elton John Hits Back At Rod Stewart As Feud Deepens: 'He's Got A F***ing Cheek'

Elton John has hit out at Rod Stewart for “having a fucking cheek” to criticise his farewell tour, as their on-going feud deepens. The pair fell out after Rod said that Elton’s farewell tour “stunk of selling tickets” during an appearance on a US talk show in March 2018. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Rod called it “dishonest” and “not rock and roll”, adding: “I don’t think this is a big deal, it stinks of selling tickets.”

Dave M. Benett via Getty Images Sir Elton John and Rod Stewart pictured in 2007

Elton has discussed the fallout in a new chapter of his autobiography, Me, which has been featured in The Sun. He writes: “I certainly didn’t feel like I needed a lecture on the feral spirit of rock and roll from someone who’d spent most of the last decade crooning his way through the Great American Songbook and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.” He adds: “What’s more, I thought he had a fucking cheek, complaining about me promoting a tour while he was sat on a TV show promoting his own tour.” Rod first revealed that he and Elton had fallen out over his comments in November 2018, saying they were “not talking at the moment”.

Earlier this month, Rod told Chris Evans’ How To Wow podcast that his attempts to make amends had apparently been ignored. “The last time I emailed him and said, ‘I have this football pitch, would you like the boys to come up’, because they both love football. ‘You don’t have to come, [but] if they want to come up and play on this, they’re quite welcome’.” Rod claimed that he never received a response from Elton, which he says he’d found upsetting as they’d previously been “real close”.

Michael Buckner via Getty Images The rockers had been close pals before the fallout

According to The Sun, Rod has agreed that he was "correct, but bang out of order". He said: "I said that 300 dates in three years sounded a bit money-grabbing to me. Look, I know where's he's coming from. He's just got two kids very, very late in life but I'm planning my tours around my kids. I think he'll miss it. I can't wait for the next show."