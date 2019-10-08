Elton John Reveals He Once Saw Queen Elizabeth Jokingly Slap Her Nephew

Elton John is a longtime friend of the royal family and he’s certainly seen some things ― including a particularly hilarious incident involving Queen Elizabeth II.

In an excerpt from his upcoming memoir “Me” published in the Daily Mail last week, John wrote about a funny royal moment in which the British monarch playfully slapped her disobeying nephew.

“I know the Queen’s public image isn’t exactly one of wild frivolity, but I think that’s more to do with the nature of her job: she can’t exactly sit there cracking jokes during the State Opening of Parliament,” the pop star wrote. “But in private, she could be hilarious.”

He continued:

At another party, I saw her approach Viscount Linley and ask him to look in on his sister, who’d been taken ill and had retired to her room. When he repeatedly tried to fob her off, the Queen lightly slapped him across the face, saying ‘Don’t’ — SLAP — ‘argue’ — SLAP — ‘with’ — SLAP — ‘me’ — SLAP — ‘I’ — SLAP — ‘am’ — SLAP — ‘THE QUEEN!’

When the queen saw John starting, he wrote, Her Majesty “gave me a wink and walked off.”

Talk about slapstick comedy.