Tour promoters for Sir Elton John have confirmed the singer fully intends to go ahead with the rest of the dates on the current leg of his world tour, after having to cut a performance short due to ill health.

Over the weekend, the singer broke down in tears in the middle of a show in New Zealand and had to be escorted off stage to a standing ovation, hours after bein diagnosed with “walking pneumonia”.

Posting on Instagram, he explained: “I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible.

“I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. I’m disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had.”

A representative for Chugg Entertainment has now confirmed that, aside from one rescheduled date, Sir Elton will now continue the rest of the New Zealand leg of his world tour as scheduled.

“Elton John was disappointed and deeply upset at having to end his Auckland concert early last night,” they said. “At this stage, all remaining shows will go ahead as planned.”

His scheduled performance in Auckland on Tuesday night will now go ahead on Wednesday night instead, while another show is also set to go ahead on Thursday.