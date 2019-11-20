The actor said she had felt pressured into stripping off for certain roles after she was warned about “disappointing” her fanbase from the hit fantasy series.

Emilia Clarke has revealed she had on-set “fights” over nude scenes after appearing naked in Game Of Thrones .

However, she credits her former co-star Jason Momoa , who played her on-screen lover Khal Drogo, with helping her learn how to set boundaries.

Emilia also admitted she felt overwhelmed by the “fuck ton of nudity” in the first season of Game Of Thrones, where her character, Daenerys Targaryen, appeared naked.

“I’ve had fights on set before where I’m like, ‘No, the sheet stays up’, and they’re like, ‘You don’t wanna disappoint your Game of Thrones fans’. And I’m like, ‘Fuck you.’”

Speaking on Dax Shephard’s Armchair Expert podcast , Emilia explained: “I’m a lot more savvy [now] with what I’m comfortable with, and what I am okay with doing.

She explained: “I took the [GoT] job and then they sent me the scripts and I was reading them, and I was, like, ‘Oh, there’s the catch’.

“But I’d come fresh from drama school, and I approached [it] as a job – if it’s in the script then it’s clearly needed, this is what this is and I’m gonna make sense of it… Everything’s gonna be cool.

“So I came to terms with that beforehand, but then going in and doing it… I’m floating through this first season and I have no idea what I’m doing, I have no idea what any of this is.

“I’ve never been on a film set like this before, I’d been on a film set twice before then, and I’m now on a film set completely naked with all of these people, and I don’t know what I’m meant to do and I don’t know what’s expected of me, and I don’t know what you want and I don’t know what I want.

“It was definitely hard, which is why the scenes, when I got to do them with Jason, were wonderful, because he was like, ‘No, sweetie, this isn’t okay.’ And I was like, ‘Ohhhh.’”

Emilia can currently be seen in the festive film Last Christmas, which is based on the Wham! song of the same name.

The film, which also stars Crazy Rich Asians’ Henry Golding, was savaged by critics prior to its release last week.