Emilia Clarke Finally Exposes The True 'Game Of Thrones' Coffee Cup Culprit

Emilia Clarke has had enough of her “Game of Thrones” co-stars draggin’ her name through the mud.

The Dragon Queen actor appeared Wednesday on “Fallon Tonight” and finally cleared the air on who left the coffee cup in a shot during Episode 4 of the HBO show’s final season.

Fans have puzzled over the cup’s owner since the episode aired in May. The waters were further muddied as multiple cast members were quizzed about the culprit; the actors simply pointed the finger at other co-stars.