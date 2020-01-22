Emilia Clarke's Tiny Puppy Is Her New Sun And Stars

Emilia Clarke is now the mother of three dragons, one dog and a tiny new puppy.

The “Game of Thrones” star introduced her new “main squeeze” and “light of my goddamn life,” Ted, to her Instagram followers Tuesday.

She shared three snaps of her pint-sized little love, crowning him the “most beautiful puppy in the entire world” and warning followers to gear up for an onslaught of puppy snaps.