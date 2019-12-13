Emily Ratajkowski Says Weinstein Settlement Makes Her Want To 'Riot': 'F**k Harvey'

Emily Ratajkowski is “about to riot” over the latest Harvey Weinstein news and has a message specifically for him.

The model didn’t mince words about her feelings toward the disgraced film executive, who reached a tentative $25 million settlement agreement with dozens of women who accused him of sexual assault and harassment, according to a Wednesday report in The New York Times.

Later in the day, she attended the Hollywood premiere of the film “Uncut Gems” and posted about it on Instagram. Written on her arm were the words “fuck harvey.”

Pending court approval, the settlement notably wouldn’t be paid by Weinstein himself; insurance companies representing the Weinstein Co. would front the money. Additionally, the deal would not require Weinstein to admit to any wrongdoing.