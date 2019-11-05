Emma Bunton Reveals A Sexting Horror Story That Is The Stuff Of Nightmares

Sending a saucy message meant for your other half to someone else is the stuff of nightmares - something Emma Bunton knows only too well.

The Spice Girl has revealed she accidentally sexted her own mum earlier this year as she tried to spice up the life of her partner Jade Jones while away on tour with the band.

Speaking on a TV pilot for Paul O’Grady’s new show (as reported by The Mirror), Emma told of how her mum received a sexy picture of her daughter in her underwear.