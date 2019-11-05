Emma Bunton Reveals A Sexting Horror Story That Is The Stuff Of Nightmares

Sending a saucy message meant for your other half to someone else is the stuff of nightmares - something Emma Bunton knows only too well.
The Spice Girl has revealed she accidentally sexted her own mum earlier this year as she tried to spice up the life of her partner Jade Jones while away on tour with the band.
Speaking on a TV pilot for Paul O’Grady’s new show (as reported by The Mirror), Emma told of how her mum received a sexy picture of her daughter in her underwear.
She explained: “I was away from my other half for a few days. But we are very much in love and I love sleeping next to him.
“We are together all the time. So I decided that I would send a mucky text. A cheeky text. A sext.
“I did a little selfie with the boobies. I did have a bra on. But I did a sleazy kind of little selfie and a ‘Miss you’ and ‘Wish you...’ - and sent it to my mother.”
She added: “Luckily I speak to my mum 10 times a day and we are the best of friends. She has got a great sense of humour but I was mortified.”
Emma has been with former Damage band member Jade for over 21 years and the couple have two sons together, Beau, 12, and eight-year-old Tate.
The pair also teamed up to record a version of You’re All I Need To Get By on Emma’s latest album earlier this year.
She claimed working on the track had “renewed their romance”, telling Lorraine Kelly: “It was so romantic. Being in the studio and doing this video, we had a great time. We just spent the day kind of canoodling. It was a joy to work with him.”