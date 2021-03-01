Emma Corrin Thanks Princess Diana After Winning First Golden Globe For 'The Crown'

AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN/FILMMAGIC/GETTY IMAGES Emma Corrin, at a 2019 premiere in Los Angeles, was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series

Talk about a crowning achievement.

Emma Corrin, breakout star of Season 4 of Netflix’s “The Crown,” took home the Golden Globe for Best Television Actress in a Drama Series at the award show Sunday night.

The 25-year-old dazzled critics with her uncanny portrayal of the late Princess Diana during her courtship and the early years of her marriage to Britain’s Prince Charles.

In Corrin’s heartwarming acceptance speech, the 25-year-old praised her cast and crew and even thanked the late Princess Diana.