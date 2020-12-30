Emma Roberts Gives Birth To Baby Boy Reportedly Named Rhodes

Alert newly minted Great-Aunt Julia: Emma Roberts has welcomed her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund. The “American Horror Story” alum gave birth Sunday in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. Unnamed sources told the outlet that the newborn’s name is Rhodes. “Everyone is healthy,” a source told E! News, which also confirmed that Roberts is indeed a new mother. The 29-year-old actor announced that she was expecting a baby boy in an Instagram post in August. “Me...and my two favorite guys,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself cradling her stomach and sitting next to Hedlund. Her aunt, star Julia Roberts, sent her well wishes and wrote “love you” in the comments at the time.

But the “Scream Queen” actor’s mother, Kelly Cunningham, beat her to the punch, accidentally confirming the news to fans over Instagram weeks before Roberts publicly announced her pregnancy. The miscommunication led Roberts to temporarily block her mother on the social media site, but the women have since made amends. “We kind of laughed. We kind of got in a fight. I blocked her at one point. It was my only weapon,” Roberts explained during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in October. “She texted me at 2 a.m., ‘Queen, did you block me? Sad face.’ I was like, ‘Yes, I did block you.’ Then I unblocked her. It’s been an Instagram war with my mother that I never saw coming. So, a good story to tell the baby.” Roberts celebrated her baby that same month at a low-key, socially distanced shower with close friends and family, including Kristen Stewart and Camila Morrone. “So grateful to my family and pod for making my pregnancy feel so celebrated during such wild times,” she captioned photos of the intimate gathering, which was held in the backyard of a friend’s home.