Emma Stone Is Unrecognisable (And Deliciously Punk Rock) As Cruella De Vil In The 101 Dalmations Prequel

Disney has gifted us the very first picture of Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil and we are officially obsessed. The Oscar-winning actress will portray the dog-hating villain in Cruella, an upcoming live-action prequel to 101 Dalmatians, which only began filming a few days ago.

In the first image, the La la Land star is unrecognisable in full costume complete with Cruella’s iconic black and white hair. She is holding three Dalmatians on leads while co-stars Joel Fry and Paul Walter Hauser lurk in the background. Cruella will take a 1970s punk-rock approach, according to producers.

Nicholas Hunt via Getty Images Emma Stone