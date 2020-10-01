Emma Stone Fell In Crazy, Stupid Love And Reportedly Married Dave McCary

﻿Emma Stone is officially off the market — and apparently has been for almost a year. It turns out the Oscar-winning actor married Dave McCary, a segment director for “Saturday Night Live,” back in December 2019, People reported over the weekend. That was around the same time the couple announced their engagement on Instagram.

Stone did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for confirmation. The couple began dating in 2017, according to People. The two met in 2016 when McCary directed Stone in a taped parody commercial on “SNL” called “Wells for Boys,” in which Stone played a mom advertising a toy well for sensitive boys.

The two, who have been mostly private about their relationship, made their debut as a couple at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards, where Stone was nominated for her work in “The Favourite.” The “La La Land” star previously dated her “Amazing Spider-Man” co-star Andrew Garfield from 2011 to 2015.

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone and Dave McCary at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2019.