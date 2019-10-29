Emma Thompson Urges Hotel To Reverse Decision To Suspend Waiter Who Asked For A Selfie

Dame Emma Thompson has reportedly urged the management of a five-star London hotel to reinstate a waiter after he was suspended for asking the actress for a selfie.
The Oscar-winning star was dining with a group of celebrity friends at Brown’s Hotel in Mayfair last weekend when the waiter approached her and asked for a photo.
According to reports, the Love Actually star declined his request, explaining she didn’t want to impose on her friends.
The next day the member of staff was reportedly suspended from his position until further notice.
However, as reported by The Sunday Times, Emma was “horrified” to learn of the waiter’s suspension and personally called the hotel’s management asking for its decision to be reversed.
Brown’s Hotel managing director Stuart Johnson told the newspaper: “Caring for the privacy and wellbeing of both team members and guests, we are unable to make further comment on this matter.”
Emma has previously admitted her dislike for selfies, revealing she “wouldn’t dream” of asking someone for one.
“I wouldn’t dream of taking a selfie with anyone. God almighty!” she told the Independent in 2014.
“That’s to take narcissism to its unspeakable extremes. No, get a life, everyone. Just saying.”
HuffPost UK has contacted Emma’s reps for comment.