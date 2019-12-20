Emma Watson Conjured Up A 'Harry Potter' Reunion Pic, And It's Magical

The love runs deep with the “ Harry Potter ” cast.

A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson) on Dec 18, 2019 at 8:39am PST

Felton shared the a color version of the photo, wishing fans “Seasons greetings from my school mates.”

He kept the Hogwarts rivalry going strong, joking that he and Lewis were “mid debate x #gryfindorVSslytherin.”