Emma Watson And Tom Felton Always Had 'Some Sparks,' According To Rupert Grint

Sparks of the nonmagic variety were flying on the “Harry Potter” set all those years ago.
Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger may be endgame, but Rupert Grint, who portrayed the redheaded wizard across the eight films in the franchise, recently revealed that Emma Watson, who played Hermione, always had “some sparks” with a different co-star: Tom Felton.
“There was always something,” Grint told Entertainment Tonight while promoting his new Apple TV+ series “The Servant.” “There was a little bit of a spark.”
Grint agreed that he could “see them together” when asked if he’d heard about the recent speculation that they’d coupled up. Watson and Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the series, have remained close since the final film was released nearly a decade ago. They’ve indeed sparked romance rumors in recent months due to their much-discussed social media reunions.
Still, Grint maintains that their connection at the time was innocent given that most of the cast were preteens when the series began filming.
“But we were kids. It was like any kind of playground romance,” he added, joking that he was “spark-free” during the “Harry Potter” years.
Watson has previously admitted that she developed a “terrible crush” on Felton, who seemingly had no idea about her feelings at the time.
“We love a bad guy, and he was a few years older and he had a skateboard and that just did it, really,” Watson said of her feelings for Felton on “The Jonathan Ross Show” back in 2012. “He used to do tricks on it. He was so cool. He totally knew [I had a crush]. And the thing is, he’d turn and go, ‘Oh, I see her in a younger sisterly way.’ And it just broke my heart, still does.”
These days, the “Little Women” star describes herself as happily “self-partnered,” and it turns out that Felton feels similarly.
“I’m in the same category, to be honest with you, quite happily self-partnered,” the actor recently told The Daily Mail, adding that he thinks Watson is an “incredibly smart and lovely young lady.”
“I think in this day and age it’s not a necessity to be with someone just for the sake of being with someone, so I like the idea of self-partnering,” he continued.
And as for their frequent hangouts, Felton is just appreciative of the time they get to spend together in this stage of their life.
He said: “It’s always nice to bump into each other and slightly reminisce about old times but also about looking forward to the future.”