Emma Watson And Tom Felton Always Had 'Some Sparks,' According To Rupert Grint

Sparks of the nonmagic variety were flying on the “Harry Potter” set all those years ago.

Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger may be endgame, but Rupert Grint, who portrayed the redheaded wizard across the eight films in the franchise, recently revealed that Emma Watson, who played Hermione, always had “some sparks” with a different co-star: Tom Felton.

“There was always something,” Grint told Entertainment Tonight while promoting his new Apple TV+ series “The Servant.” “There was a little bit of a spark.”

Grint agreed that he could “see them together” when asked if he’d heard about the recent speculation that they’d coupled up. Watson and Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the series, have remained close since the final film was released nearly a decade ago. They’ve indeed sparked romance rumors in recent months due to their much-discussed social media reunions.