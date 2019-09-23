Emmy Awards 2019: See All The Looks From The Red Carpet

What’s the fun of an award show if you can’t judge the gowns, beautiful gowns from the comfort of your living room?

Settle in because television’s biggest night means even bigger fashion statements on the red carpet at the 2019 Emmy Awards, which kicked off at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night. But before we celebrate the very best in TV this year and the trophies are handed out, it’s all about the looks.

The Emmys red carpet has witnessed some major fashion moments ― think Tracee Ellis Ross in hot pink Valentino Haute Couture, Sarah Paulson in an emerald green Prada dress or Viola Davis in, well, just about anything ― so expect the stars dressed in their very best.

Eagerly awaited arrivals include the women of “Game of Thrones” ruling over the red carpet; Billy Porter, who’s promised to deliver “a little ’70s disco throwback moment”; and Sandra Oh, who unfortunately won’t be bringing her parents this time around.

And if that’s not enough to keep you tuning in, rest assured that the Kardashian-Jenners, who’ll be presenting an award later in the evening, will have a presence, as will RuPaul, Zendaya, Gwyneth Paltrow, Taraji P. Henson and more.

See some of the best looks from the red carpet below.

Viola Davis