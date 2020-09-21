Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Hugh Jackman may have missed out on an Emmy this year, but he was still a winner in his fans’ eyes thanks to his gracious reaction when Mark Ruffalo defeated him.

The 51-year-old Australian actor applauded and cheered on Mark when he was announced as the winner in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Category for his performance in ‘I Know This Much Is True’.

Hugh, who had been nominated for his role in ‘Bad Education’, was seen fist pumping the air with his wife Deborra-Lee Furness by his side in a live stream filmed from their home.