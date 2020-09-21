Jennifer Aniston Puts Out Fire On Emmys Stage And Now We're On A Break From 2020

ABC News This is 2020.

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life. Befitting this dumpster fire of a year, Jennifer Aniston literally put out a fire onstage at the 2020 Emmy Awards. The actor, who is nominated for her performance in the Apple TV+ series “The Morning Show,” was one of the few stars on Sunday night to appear at the Staples Center in person, and we’re honestly worried what would’ve happened without her.

Aniston helped the ceremony’s host, Jimmy Kimmel, announce the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, which ultimately went to “Schitt’s Creek” star Catherine O’Hara, but not before some on-stage pyrotechnics. Before announcing the winner, Kimmel sprayed down the envelope with a hefty amount of Lysol and threw it in a trash can, which was set on fire. That’s when Aniston stepped in with a handy extinguisher, but it took her a couple of tries to get the job done, as the small flame kept on returning.

Jennifer Aniston putting out a fire that won’t knock down on live TV is the best thing I’ve seen this year. #Emmyspic.twitter.com/JhuYZ9dFMj — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) September 21, 2020

Naturally, everybody watching at home weighed in with thoughts about Aniston’s pivot from actor to firefighter.

jennifer aniston and a fire extinguisher on live tv to bless your evening pic.twitter.com/MGe3XW5WnK — sofi (@gaypresaniston) September 21, 2020

When Jennifer Aniston also plays firefighter 😂🙌🏻 It’s Live TV folks!! #emmyspic.twitter.com/OKrEwFhPcC — Heather Brooker (@HeatherBrooker) September 21, 2020

My favorite #Emmy moment so far is Jennifer Aniston having to try three times to put out a fire onstage. — Eric Deggans at NPR (@Deggans) September 21, 2020

Genuinely impressed by Jennifer Aniston’s ability to keep doing bits while using a fire extinguisher to put out what seemed to be an unplanned second fire. #Emmys — Caroline Siede (@CarolineSiede) September 21, 2020

Jimmy Kimmel and Jen Aniston almost catching on fire on live television: very 2020 https://t.co/AsWOnMZLUt — Jen Chaney (@chaneyj) September 21, 2020