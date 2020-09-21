Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

The 72nd Emmy Awards looked a lot different from normal Sunday night, to say the least.

TV’s biggest night, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, featured live streaming feeds from around the world, a modified “red carpet,” presenters ready to strut around in full hazmat suits and an Emmys statuette holding hand sanitiser.

It looks like it’s just a prop, but it’s the perfect symbol for holding an awards show during a global pandemic. Safety first!