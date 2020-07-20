Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Entanglement' With August Alsina Just Got Even Messier

Jada Pinkett Smith’s “entanglement” with August Alsina sure is getting twisty. After the ‘Red Table Talk’ host confirmed that she’d had a secret relationship with the R&B singer while she was still married to Will Smith, describing their connection as an “entanglement,” he’s now released a song referencing their romance. And guess what it’s called? Yep, “Entanglements.” Alsina dropped the new track featuring an assist from rapper Rick Ross on Saturday, and it’s a clear sendup of the drama with the Smith family. “The definition of entanglement/ It’s when you tangled in the sheets/ Girl I know that we don’t call it a relationship/ But you’re still fuckin’ with me,” he sings in the opening of the song. “Entanglements, is when you tangled in them sheets/ Entanglements, is when you’re tangled up with me/ Entanglements, is when you’re gettin’ in too deep/ Tangled up with me, tangled in them sheets.”

Paras Griffin via Getty Images August Alsina and Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2017 BET Awards.

Elsewhere in the song, Alsina addresses a woman who “left your man to fuck with me, just to pay him back,” later singing, “That ain’t my girl, but I got the key to the crib and to your car (To the crib and to her heart).” Ross, meanwhile, takes the less subtle approach, dropping references to Pinkett Smith’s film “The Matrix: Reloaded” and her past relationship with Tupac Shakur. “Jaded by her beauty, but her reputation real solid,” he raps on the song. Pinkett Smith confirmed she pursued a relationship with Alsina while separated from her husband, explaining that they broke up within their marriage following a period of unhappiness. In their “Red Table Talk” sit down, the couple seemed to suggest that Will Smith also had his fair share of dalliances. “We were over,” Pinkett Smith said to Smith about what sparked their separation. He added, “I was done with your ass. ... We decided we were going to separate for a period of time, and you go figure out how to make yourself happy, and I’ll figure out how to make myself happy.” During the conversation, Pinkett Smith repeatedly used the word “entanglement” to describe her connection with Alsina, which has since spawned many a meme across social media. Smith, however, pushed her to acknowledge that it was a full-fledged relationship.