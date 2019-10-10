Love Island Australia’s first week is off and running and it’s safe to say people of the Internet, and the female contestants in the Fiji villa, are a little excited about the first intruder of series two Eoghan Murphy. Five female and five male contestants faced the initial awkward couple-up by the pool during Monday’s first episode and spent the night bunked up with their partners.



But the episode ended in the bombshell reveal of an intruder in the form of Irish-born Queenslander Eoghan Murphy, 24, entering the villa and stripping off his clothes for his 10 roommates. “I am such a respectful man with a huge heart, and I am genuinely looking for the girl of my dreams,” says Eoghan. The real estate agent from the Gold Coast says the only serious relationship he’s had was his high school girlfriend. The pair got together when he was 14-years-old.

Channel Nine Love Island Australia's Jessie and Cartier react to Eoghan's strip dance.

First time ever watching #LoveIslandAU cause I was convinced to by my best friend

Final thoughts after the first episode:

- Cassie is perfect

- if Cassie and Adam don’t win I’m suing

- the voiceover guy is hilarious

- EOGHAN THE IRISH GOD 😍🇮🇪 — 𝓛𝓸𝓿𝓮, 𝓵𝓲𝓫𝓼 (@LibbyyyGraceee) October 8, 2019

Eoghan, who plays soccer for the Gold Coast Knights Football Club, admits being in a relationship his whole adult life has left him not knowing “how to get a girl.” “May last year we broke up. We were together for eight years,” he says. “It took a while to get used to, and I took it pretty hard. We both did. It was an amicable split, it was uncharted territory for us both. We helped each other through it. We are all good.” Now Eoghan is looking for love on reality TV and says he’s keen on a brunette he can make his girlfriend or perhaps something more. “Physically I’m attracted to a natural girl. I want to put her on a pedestal like she is the only girl in the world.”

Australia’s second season of Love Island premiered on Monday, with Sophie Monk returning as the Channel Nine show’s host. Viewers were left divided as a race debate sparked on Twitter after the initial pairing-up process left contestant Cynthia Taylu the last to be picked. Cynthia is the first black contestant to appear on Love Island Australia. The 23-year-old model, who was born in Liberia, west Africa and moved to Australia at age seven, was rejected by Matthew when she showed interest in him, only to then be matched with Sam as they were the last two standing solo. “One good thing to come out of this is the producers give us the opp to discuss inherent racism in Aus. Would have loved to see less tokenism. Cynthia is brave to put herself out there,” one viewer wrote on Twitter. “Women of colour not getting picked. #diversity #LoveIslandAU,” wrote another.

Another country and still the black girl doesn’t get picked #LoveIslandAUpic.twitter.com/BM7Xm6fPqE — Mrsd._ (@RealMrsD_) October 7, 2019

Queen Cynthia isnt fucking picked what a surprise.. #LoveIslandAU — Clara Langan McN (@Pepper6012) October 7, 2019

cynthia is gorgeous and seems like she has a lovely personality,, what are these guys doing #LoveIslandAU — winnie ☾ ia school (@wwylmalibu) October 7, 2019

This damn show Love Island just pisses me off! Every time is the same old shit. The black women getting taking the piss out of. 😂😂😂I don’t even know why they still go on this show wallah #LoveIslandAU — Rahma (@raxmaa123) October 7, 2019