Eric Trump’s attempted Labor Day attack on Democratic 2020 nominee Joe Biden backfired as critics on Twitter reminded US President Donald Trump’s son of his father’s failings.

“Everything this guy does is low energy and awkward...,” Eric Trump captioned a photo of a Biden event in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on Monday.

Everyone in the picture was following social distancing measures aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, wearing face masks and sitting apart.