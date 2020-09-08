Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.
Eric Trump’s attempted Labor Day attack on Democratic 2020 nominee Joe Biden backfired as critics on Twitter reminded US President Donald Trump’s son of his father’s failings.
“Everything this guy does is low energy and awkward...,” Eric Trump captioned a photo of a Biden event in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on Monday.
Everyone in the picture was following social distancing measures aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, wearing face masks and sitting apart.
Eric Trump’s detractors pointed out the stark contrast of the image to those from campaign rallies his father has held amid the coronavirus pandemic where many supporters have not worn masks or socially distanced.
Public health experts believe the president’s June rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, “more than likely” contributed to a surge in cases in the area.
The president has also repeatedly downplayed the risk posed by the virus and sent mixed messages on the need for masks.
The pandemic has now killed at least 190,000 people in the US and almost 900,000 worldwide.