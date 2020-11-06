Eric Trump Busted For Fake Video Of Someone 'Burning 80 Trump Ballots'

As the final result of the 2020 election remained undecided, the president’s son retweeted a video that purported to show a man torching 80 ballots for Trump in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Eric Trump was busted on Wednesday for tweeting a fake viral video of what he claimed was someone burning dozens of ballots cast in favour of his father, President Donald Trump .

“Those were sample ballots,” the city responded to Trump on Twitter.

The city of Virginia Beach, however, debunked Eric Trump’s post.

“A concerned citizen shared a video with us that ostensibly shows someone burning ballots,” the city said in a statement on its website. “They are NOT official ballots, they are sample ballots.”

Officials noted “the absence of the bar code markings that are on all official ballots” in a screenshot from the video.

“Fire investigators are looking into the illegal burning,” the city added.

The account that originally posted the clip has now been suspended.

Eric Trump, who late Wednesday falsely claimed that his father had already won Pennsylvania, has not deleted his own tweet.