Eric Trump Claims Covid-19 Will 'Magically' Vanish After Election Day

He claimed that the coronavirus that has killed 312,000 people around the globe — including nearly 90,000 Americans — is a ploy cooked-up by the Democrats to stop Donald Trump from rallying his supporters at campaign events.

Taking a page from his dad’s playbook, Eric Trump insisted in an interview Saturday that Covid-19 will “magically” disappear — after Election Day.

“They think they’re taking away Donald Trump’s greatest tool, which is to go into an arena and fill it with 50,000 people every time.” (Trump has rarely if ever, attracted a crowd of 50,000, despite repeatedclaims that he has.)

“You watch,” Eric added. “They will milk it every single day between now and November 3rd.”

“And guess what – after November 3rd, coronavirus will magically, all of the sudden, go away and disappear and everybody will be able to reopen.”

He called it a “very cognizant strategy.”

In late February the president insisted that Covid-19 would “disappear” one day “like a miracle.”

In fact, there will likely be a second wave of coronavirus infections in the fall and winter, one that might be even worse than the outbreak over the past few months.

CORRECTION: This article initially misquoted Trump as saying “cognizant tragedy,” rather than “strategy.”