Eric Trump Deletes Tweet After Getting A Savage Reminder About His Father

Eric Trump’s latest attempt at Twitter trolling went so poorly that he had to delete the message.

Trump, a son of President Donald Trump, shared an image of former President Bill Clinton at the 2010 wedding of his daughter, Chelsea. Circled in the background was Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of late pedophile sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. She was arrested Thursday.

“Birds of a feather,” Trump wrote as he shared the image.

Just one problem: President Trump has also been seen with Maxwell on numerous occasions, and Twitter users weren’t shy about sharing images of those events, causing Eric Trump’s name to trend on Twitter.

He deleted the tweet without explaining why ― but it likely had something to do with the response: