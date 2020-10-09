Eric Trump’s Spin On His Dad’s Debate Refusal Has People Scratching Their Heads

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Eric Trump on Thursday tried to spin the narrative on his father’s refusal to take part in a virtual debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden ― and it backfired.

President Donald Trump’s second son called Biden “a coward” in one tweet and used the hashtag #BidensACoward in another as he railed against the former vice president’s refusal to debate in-person next week with the president, who last week was hospitalised for three days after testing positive for COVID-19.