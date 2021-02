Eric Trump attempted to defend his father Tuesday night on Sean Hannity’s show by making a claim that just might be his most delusional.

The second-born son of former President Donald Trump dubiously suggested that his twice-impeached pop is massively popular with Americans.

Eric Trump was griping that his dad is facing a trial in the Senate after the House impeached him for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection, even though he is no longer president.

“They wanna tar and feather the man,” the former president’s son lamented. “They know he did a great job for this nation. They know that there’s never been a more beloved political figure in our country’s history.”

“There are 75 million Americans who would follow him to the end of Earth. I mean, they love the man, they love what he stands for.”

Although the 74 million people who voted for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election marks the highest vote total an incumbent US president has ever received, it ignores the fact that far more people — 81 million — voted for now-President Joe Biden.

In addition, Trump’s approval rating during his four years in office averaged a measly 41%, four points lower than any other president, according to Gallup. Trump is also one of only 10 U.S. presidents who ran for reelection and lost.