'Merry Christmas' Trends In February Thanks To Eric Trump

The phrase “Merry Christmas” was trending on Monday, February 3 after Eric Trump claimed that people were finally saying it again.

President Donald Trump’s son announced victory over the supposed “war on Christmas” ― something he does every now and then at random times of year ― at a Trump campaign press conference in Des Moines, Iowa, ahead of the Republican caucuses.

While praising his father in a speech, the younger Trump pivoted to Christmas.

“We’re saying Merry Christmas again,” he said, to applause. “We weren’t saying that.”