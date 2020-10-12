Eric Trump Says Nonexistent COVID-19 Vaccine His Dad 'Took' Worked Really 'Well'

Eric Trump on Sunday touted a nonexistent “vaccine” that he claimed dramatically helped his father, President Donald Trump, recover from COVID-19 after the president “worked” hard to get it developed.

The president didn’t get a vaccine, nor has he developed one, nor is it clear he’s recovered.

In fact, doctors administered a steroid, an antiviral drug and an antibody cocktail to the president after he tested positive for COVID-19. There is no authorised COVID-19 vaccine in the US.

None of the facts apparently mattered to Eric Trump. “My father literally started day one creating this vaccine. He worked to push this vaccine, and now my father just took it, and you see how well he got over it,” Eric Trump gushed on ABC News’ “This Week.”

“Wait, wait,” host Jon Karl interrupted. “Can you clarify that you said your father just took a vaccine?”

Eric Trump responded, “Meaning when he was in Walter Reed [medical center] — the medicines that he was taking.”

Karl tried to clarify. “The therapeutics?”

Trump didn’t respond — nor did he amend his statement but continued to tout his father’s improving health.