Eric Trump tweeted just four words during Monday’s opener of the Democratic National Convention.
“This is absolutely terrible,” wrote US President Donald Trump’s son.
The post prompted ridicule as the majority of responders, who assumed it was about the DNC, used the comment to attack his father’s administration.
“The state of the union? Yes it is,” one person commented.
Added another: “This Presidency sure is. Can’t end soon enough.”
Others mocked the lineup for next week’s Republican National Convention: