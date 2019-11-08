Essex Lorry Deaths: Police Identify All 39 People Found Dead

All 39 people found dead in the back of a lorry in Essex, England last month have now been formally identified and their families informed. Essex Police said a series of files had been brought before an identification commission with the assistance of Vietnamese police. All of the deceased were Vietnamese nationals, PA Media reports.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Smith, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is an important step in the investigation and enables us to work with our Vietnamese police colleagues to support the families of those victims. “It is only right that we provide an opportunity for family members to take in the news confirming the death of their loved ones before releasing any further information. “Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of those whose tragic journey ended on our shores.”

PA Wire/PA Images The lorry in which 39 people were found dead in Essex, England.