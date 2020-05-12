Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways will offer flights from Melbourne to London, with transit via Abu Dhabi, from May 15.
The airline confirmed on Twitter on Monday that it would restart the route and will offer the return London to Melbourne flights via Abu Dhabi from May 21.
“We’ve implemented an extensive sanitisation and safety programme on board, at the airport and across our complimentary airport transfer services,” Etihad said in a statement.
“We also recommend that you wear a face mask whilst you travel and wash your hands at regular intervals.”
Passengers will be seated with “as much space as possible” between the next guest and the airline will still serve food and drinks but in line with COVID-19 guidelines.
“You will remain on board when we land in Abu Dhabi,” the airline added.
When passengers arrive in the UK they will be expected to follow local guidelines and self-isolate.
The service will run weekly and you can book here.