Police Officer Who Faced MAGA Mob Escorted Kamala Harris At Inauguration

A police officer who fended off rioters during the January 6 Capitol Hill insurrection found himself in a much different position this week, escorting incoming Vice President Kamala Harris to the inauguration ceremony.

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman on Wednesday met Harris and President Joe Biden upon their arrival at the East Front of the Capitol. Moments into the ceremony, he was introduced before Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff entered the inauguration stage on the West Front.

Goodman, who also served as an infantryman in Iraq, escorted Harris as part of his new role as acting deputy Senate sergeant-at-arms.

Social media responded to the moment with great enthusiasm.