Supplied/SBS Vanessa Amorosi (L) and Casey Donovan (R) will compete in Eurovision - Australia Decides in February 2020.

The first two contestants to compete in Eurovision – Australia Decides have been announced. Former Australian Idol winner Casey Donovan and musician Vanessa Amorosi will take to the stage in February 2020. There they will perform an original song for a chance to represent Australia at the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

“I’m so excited to be a part of Eurovision – Australia Decides after opening the show this year and seeing the amazing talent,” Casey said in a statement released by SBS on Friday. “When I was asked I thought, what an amazing thing to be a part of! It doesn’t matter what happens for me, Proud is such an incredible song written by the talented Justine Eltakchi and I’m proud to sing it. “I can’t wait to share the stage with some of Australia’s most talented singers. And I mean Vanessa Amorosi… She’s my idol! I love her!”

Vanessa said she was also “excited” about being part of the Eurovision phenomenon. “I am a proud Aussie and to have the opportunity to sing one of my songs on a huge international stage representing Australia would be unforgettable,” she said. “I look forward to Australia hearing my song and working alongside friends and fellow musicians on this journey. It’s going to be very special.” Eurovision 2020 will take place in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Australia’s representative will be decided by the public based on the Eurovision - Australia Decides performances.

I know I'm not alone when I say I was after Vanessa Amorosi for Eurovision ever since Australia first declared their participation so this is a good day — matthew (@meanmrmatthew) November 7, 2019

Can’t wait to hear Casey’s entry. 🙌 — Anouska (@AnouskaHaaket) November 7, 2019

Casey Donovan and Vanessa Amorosi! Fantastic news - two big Aussie names put their hat in the ring, hopefully this means generally the NF is well regarded in our music industry. No they're not well known international artists - but neither are most ESC entrants 😉 — liv // 🇵🇱 (@eurovisionmate) November 7, 2019

🎶 Absolutely everybody everybody everybody absolutely everybody in the whole wide world absolutely everybody every boy and every girl absolutely everybody 🎶 Vanessa Amorosi confirmed for #AustraliaDecides has made my Thursday! ♥ pic.twitter.com/iM32enUNi7 — Jack Walker (@JackTheFact29) November 7, 2019

Vanessa Amorosi



YASSSS my childhood lives again! At age 9 or so I used to dance around a lot when Absolutely Everybody would play. Good stuff. I see she moved on from Eurodance pop stuff to adapt to the semi-current pop trends - so obviously I think she'll do sth upbeat for this — Svai 🦋✨ (@SoniaMunSigra) November 7, 2019