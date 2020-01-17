Evelyn Yang, the wife of Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, revealed publicly for the first time to CNN that she was sexually assaulted by her obstetrician-gynecologist when she was pregnant. The doctor, Robert Hadden, who had a practice in Manhattan, received a felony conviction for his abuse and lost his license in 2016. In an interview with CNN, Yang said the inappropriate behavior began in 2012 when Hadden began asking her inappropriate questions about her sexual activity that didn’t appear related to her pregnancy or the baby. The behavior advanced to the point of assault as she continued her visits, which she later learned were medically unnecessary. “Something about being on the trail and meeting people and seeing the difference that we’ve been making already has moved me to share my own story about it, about sexual assault,” Yang told CNN. “Not everyone can tell their story. Not everyone has the audience or platform to tell their story, and I actually feel like I’m in this very privileged position to be able to do that,” she said

Evelyn Yang, wife of presidential candidate Andrew Yang, says she’s a survivor of sexual assault by a doctor who has been accused of abusing dozens of his patients, most of whom were pregnant at the time.https://t.co/5BXCqjAiz7 — OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) January 17, 2020

Yang said she was concerned about the doctor’s line of questioning but felt like changing providers at that point would have been “overwhelming.” “What I kept sticking to was this: ‘OK, so my doctor is pervy. I have a pervy doctor, but I’m going to focus on having a healthy baby,’ and the idea of changing doctors was overwhelming for me,” she told CNN. Eventually, Hadden called her for more frequent and longer examinations, according to Yang. During one aggressive encounter, Yang said she was seven months pregnant and getting ready to leave the examination room when Hadden “made an excuse” about her needing a cesarean section, grabbed her, undressed her and assaulted her. “He proceeded to grab me over to him and undress me and examine me internally, ungloved,” she told CNN, holding back tears. “At first, I was a little bit like, ‘What’s going on here?’” In a statement to HuffPost, Andrew Yang praised his wife for sharing her experience. “I’m extraordinarily proud of Evelyn for telling her story, and my heart breaks every time I think of what she had to experience. She is my best friend and the bravest woman I know,” the Democrat said. After her story aired on CNN, he tweeted in support of his wife: “I love my wife very very much.”

I love my wife very very much. — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) January 17, 2020