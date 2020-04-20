HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

artursfoto via Getty Images If you absolutely can’t hold off until your salon is open again, here are a few tips on how to dye your own hair.

Are you dying to dye your own hair while your salon is closed due the coronavirus pandemic? Whether your highlights have grown out into a bad balayage, your grays are starting to show or you need a dramatic hair change to bring some excitement back into your life, you’re probably missing your routine trips to the salon. So many of us are missing the salon chair, in fact, that hair dye sales are up, according to Walmart’s CEO. (New York magazine’s The Cut says pink is in.) There are plenty of ways you can support your local salon and stylist during this time (besides going to them for a professional touch-up for your at-home cuts and colours when they reopen). Consider purchasing gift cards for future appointments and tipping your stylist in advance for that next cut or colour. It’s a good idea to contact your salon to see what inventive take-home options they’re providing right now, too.

However, if you absolutely can’t hold off until your salon is open again, there are a few tips on how to dye your own hair that you should read — and you want to have the right products on hand so you don’t regret the outcome. We spoke to professional hair colourists about the products they recommend you use to colour your own hair at home, if you absolutely must. First, think about how you can maintain your colour

simonapilolla via Getty Images Hair colorists agree: Now's not the time to go from brunette to blonde. Instead, look for solutions to maintain your color and touch-up your roots until your next appointment.

It is not the time to all of a sudden go platinum or give yourself some highlights. Monica Reyes, colorist and stylist at Hairspace

“A stylist can fix messed-up colour, but a stylist cannot fix damage and breakage without cutting your hair off,” Reyes said. “It is not the time to all of a sudden go platinum or give yourself some highlights.” But there are a few things you can do to maintain your existing strands. For blondes, Reyes suggested Matrix Total Results So Silver to neutralise unwanted warmth, eliminate yellow tones, and brighten gray to white shades. For brunettes, she recommended Brass Off Blue Shampoo to neutralise brassy tones. And redheads or other quick-fading colours should consider Keep Me Vivid Sulfate Free Shampoo. What to do if grays or roots are your problem

Tatomm via Getty Images Unwanted grays and exposed roots might not be noticeable over webcam to most, but if they're giving you grief, consider tinted dry shampoos are root touch-up sprays to tide you over.

If your natural roots are starting to show or you’re not ready to embrace the gray, there are some tricks you can try that don’t involve dye. Block recommended using a brunette dry shampoo to hold you over while you’re at home. There are also blonde dry shampoos, if you need something for lighter strands. If you just need to something cover your grown-out roots for Zoom meetings, Reyes said you can probably get away with a less permanent hair solution, such as L’Oreal Magic Root Cover Up. “It is a temporary root touch-up spray that I recommend to my clients when they need to conceal their grays between appointments, and the best part is that it lasts until your next shampoo,” Reyes told HuffPost Finds. “My clients generally only apply it to where they part their hair and maybe along the hairline.” Other stylists previously recommended the Oribe Airbrush Root Touch-Up Spray and Color Wow Root Cover Up powder for temporary hair color solutions, too. What to do if you need a custom color solution

AnSyvanych via Getty Images Box dyes can cause an onslaught of issues that your stylist will have to address. Instead, see if your stylist is doing "take-home" hair color kits that customized to your color.

The second best thing to do for your dull strands ― besides trying to maintain the color you have ― is to get a personalized take-home color kit from your local salon. Block’s salon, for example, is offering mini “no contact” consultations to local clients who can stop by to pick up their custom hair color kit. It’s a better and gentler alternative to drugstore box dyes, according to Block. “I don’t think anyone wants to be a swatch on a box,” she said. “And furthermore, anyone who has been to a salon for their color knows their color isn’t just a simple selection on a wall. It’s a perfectly personalized formula.”

I don’t think anyone wants to be a swatch on a box. Anyone who has been to a salon for their color knows their color isn’t just a simple selection on a wall. Haley-May Block, colorist and stylist at The Wayward Hairdresser

DIY hair color projects often go very wrong, and can sometimes even cause permanent hair damage. Box dyes contain the maximum amount of pigment and ammonia in order to be a one-size-fits-all solution ― which can cause an onslaught of issues that your stylist will have to address before you can go back to your regular hair color routine. If you can’t get a take-home kit from your salon, Garnier’s Olia line is a good generic option that can be found at most drugstores, Reyes said. Use this time to get your hair strong and healthy