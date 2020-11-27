Ex-Trump Lawyer Sidney Powell Mocked For Typo-Laden Lawsuits

Tom Williams via Getty Images Sidney Powell, a former attorney for President Donald Trump's campaign, on Nov. 19.

Sidney Powell — a former lawyer for President Donald Trump’s campaign — filed typo-laden lawsuits alleging without evidence that voter fraud took place in Michigan and Georgia, and critics on social media roundly mocked the error-filled legal documents.

Some wondered how any lawyer could submit a formal claim so rife with errors.

In the Michigan case, for example, Powell misspelled the word “district” in the heading as “distrct.” She also dropped spaces throughout the document that groupedseveralwordstogether.

In the Georgia lawsuit, Powell misspelled “district” twice more — as “districct” and “distrcoict.”