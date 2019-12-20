'I Roll My Eyes': When Exes Get In Touch At Christmas

You’ve finished your turkey dinner and you’re settling down with a Baileys when your phone buzzes. It’s your ex, getting in touch for the first time in 364 days. There’s something about Christmas that encourages old flames to spill their feelings. And apparently there’s even a name for it: “marleying” – inspired by Jacob Marley, the ghost who comes back to visit Scrooge in A Christmas Carol. We blame Love Actually and the notion that, “at Christmas, you tell the truth”. But psychotherapist and relationships expert Lucy Beresford says it’s the rituals of the festive season that spark people to get in touch with their ex. “It can make people feel nostalgic for an old relationship,” she says, “although it often makes you see it through cranberry-tinted spectacles.” It might also be the cold weather, suggests Beresford, as it makes some people long to be coupled up (also known as ‘cuffing’), like having someone to buy gifts for or kiss under the mistletoe. “You can feel compelled to reconnect with someone you enjoyed doing couple-y things with before,” she says. Some may enjoy a festive reminisce, but for others, that sudden contact could reopen old wounds. Here, four HuffPost UK readers share their experiences.

MissTuni via Getty Images Online dating and mobile flirting concept - man and woman profile on smartphones connected with flying paper hearts

‘I contacted my ex to apologise around Christmas’ Stevie, 34, from London, broke up with his partner after a two-year relationship, due to the struggle of juggling work, family pressures and partying. “I was too young and too hectic to slow down and smell the roses,” he says. “Living together too soon and burning the candle at both ends ended up in me having to make a choice between her and work. Work won.” But after a few chance collisions, Stevie contacted his ex around Christmas time to apologise for his past behaviour. “From there, the old energy arouse and fun conversation started to pop up here and there, normally after a stupid post on social or after a festival where we’d spotted each other wrecked,” he says. “I’d say we’re friends now. I don’t think life situations could allow us to be as close as we were, but there is a genuine bond there that is undeniable – and I’m pleased I was mature enough to pull myself out of whatever headspace I was in, to rebuild that friendship.” ‘My ex has continued to contact me every Christmas’ Clare* and her boyfriend were together for five and a half years, before he ended it in July 2017 by sending her a five-page letter. “It was a complete surprise, both the dumping and how cowardly it was done,” says Clare, 30, from London. More of a surprise, though, was the fact he messaged her that Christmas – and has continued to do so during the festive season each year. “I felt weirded out by the first message, but mainly glad I was out of the relationship,” she says. “It screamed of desperation and the old ‘little too late’ mantra.” A highlight of their post-break up exchanges has been “a three-page festive WhatsApp love note”, detailing how he regrets breaking up with her. “I never respond – I have nothing to say. I received a nice little ‘it would be a good time to catch up now’ a few days ago,” she says. “Flattering, but no thanks.”